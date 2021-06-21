Left Menu

7,000 centres set up for COVID-19 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' in MP, says CM Shivraj Chouhan

As the centralised free vaccination policy began on Monday under which the Government of India will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens above 18 years of age, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government has set up 7,000 centres under the 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' campaign to intensify the inoculation drive.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-06-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:23 IST
7,000 centres set up for COVID-19 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' in MP, says CM Shivraj Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the centralised free vaccination policy began on Monday under which the Government of India will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens above 18 years of age, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government has set up 7,000 centres under the 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' campaign to intensify the inoculation drive. Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "On one hand we are strengthening healthcare infrastructure and conducting maximum testing, and on the other hand, we have to ensure mass vaccination."

"We have started a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan', on the occasion of International Yoga Day. 7,000 centres have been set up, an effort will be made to vaccinate over 10 lakh people at these centres from today," he added. The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.

Earlier on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Chouhan performed yoga after which he visited Datia Pitambara Devi Siddh Peeth temple. In an attempt to prevent a severe COVID-19 situation and a possible third-wave, Chouhan on Sunday announced that the state would start a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan', on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The Chief Minister requested all residents to come forward and participate in the drive. He also urged the people to not believe in the myths associated with the vaccine and to rather consider the scientific facts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021