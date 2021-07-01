Left Menu

Two suspected criminals injured in exchange of fire with police in Basti

PTI | Basti | Updated: 01-07-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 11:30 IST
Two persons allegedly involved in an incident of loot at a liquor shop were injured in an exchange of fire with police here, police said on Thursday.

A constable was also injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday night.

The two suspected criminals identified as Chandan Nishad and Deepak Chowdhury were allegedly involved in the loot incident at a country liquor shop in Mahso, they said.

The three injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here.

