AIIMS doctors among 4 injured in scuffle in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:14 IST
Four people, including two doctors working at AIIMS here, were injured during a scuffle in south Delhi's Gautam Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, they said.

According to police, a few doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) went to the shop of Bhagat Singh Verma Paranthe Walla in Gautam Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol there.

''A heated argument broke out between the doctors and the shopkeeper following which both the sides allegedly assaulted each other,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Two doctors and shopkeeper Bhagat Singh Verma and his son Abhishek sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

The statements of both the parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly, the DCP said.

Police said the doctors have visited the shop earlier as well.

Further details are awaited.

