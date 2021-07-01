Left Menu

SC rejects police plea against HC order for testimony's copy to Delhi CM, others in CS assault case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:57 IST
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the police plea against the Delhi High Court order asking it to supply the copy of statement of a witness to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs in a case related to alleged assault of the then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chyandrachud rejected Delhi Police's plea, saying that as per the basic principle of natural justice, there must be a "robust common sense" that the accused must have the copy of the statement of the witnesses.

The criminal case relates to alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018.

The other two MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, were granted bail earlier by the high court. The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

