Left Menu

U.S. to downgrade Malaysia to lowest tier in trafficking report -sources

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:58 IST
U.S. to downgrade Malaysia to lowest tier in trafficking report -sources
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The U.S. State Department will downgrade Malaysia to the lowest ranking in its closely watched annual report on human trafficking to be released later on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Malaysia will fall to 'Tier 3' after spending three years on the 'Tier 2 Watchlist' in this year's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, said the sources, who did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to media.

The U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur declined to comment ahead of the report launch later Thursday and the State Department could not be reached outside of regular business hours. Malaysia's home ministry did not have an immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021