Body of labourer found in pond in UP

The body of a 45-year-old labourer was found in a pond here in Daahi village on Thursday, police said.

Family members of the deceased, Bharat Gautam, have alleged that three people, identified as Anil Pandey, Rakesh Pandey and Harikesh Gautam, were involved in his killing, Additional Superintendent of Police, Surendra Dwivedi said.

Police are probing the matter and the body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection, the ASP said.

