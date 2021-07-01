Left Menu

SA concerned over ongoing anti-monarchy protests in eSwatini

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-07-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:35 IST
According to news outlets, the tensions continue to flare as pro-democracy protests engulf the country. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African government says it notes with great concern the ongoing political and security situation in the eSwatini, as anti-monarchy protests continue.

"We are particularly concerned by reports of loss of life and destruction of properties," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

According to news outlets, the tensions continue to flare as pro-democracy protests engulf the country.

According to reports, protesters are demanding democratic reforms in Africa's last absolute monarchy.

Reports suggest that eight activists were allegedly shot dead by the police, while 28 have been injured and many detained.

"The right to peaceful protest is universally recognised," the department said.

The South African government has since called on the security forces to exercise total restraint and protect the lives and property of the people, in keeping with the country's constitutional provisions and laws.

"In addition, South Africa urges all political actors and civil society to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the current political challenges facing the country."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

