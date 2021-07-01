Two arrested in connection with cylinder blast at Farsh Bazar in Delhi's Shahdara
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the cylinder blast at a house in the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara on June 29.
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the cylinder blast at a house in the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara on June 29. The two accused, namely Atma Ram Goyal and Manoj Goyal, were arrested during the course of the investigation, Delhi Police said.
Four people died in the incident, and another person sustained burn injuries. Further details of the investigation are awaited. (ANI)
