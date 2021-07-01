Left Menu

Harsh Vardhan slams 'irresponsible statements' on COVID vaccination, says 12 crore doses will be available in July

Slamming irresponsible statements from political leaders over the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday informed that a total of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in July to the country and urged state leaders to not create panic.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Image Credit: ANI
Slamming irresponsible statements from political leaders over the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday informed that a total of 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in July to the country and urged state leaders to not create panic. Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister said that the private hospital supply will be 'over and above' 12 crore doses in July.

"I'm seeing irresponsible statements from various leaders regarding #LargestVaccineDrive. Stating facts below so people can judge intentions of these leaders. After GoI provided 75 per cent of vaccines available for free, vaccination speed picked up & 11.50 cr doses were given in June," tweeted Dr Vardhan. He said that states have already been informed in advance about COVID-19 vaccine supplies for July.

"States have already been informed in advance about COVID-19 Vaccine supplies for July. This info was shared with states 15 days prior, along with details about day-wise supply. A total of 12 crore doses shall be made available in July. Pvt hospital supply will be over and above this," said the Union Health Minister. He further requested political leaders to desist from their shameless urge to play politics during the time of the pandemic, saying that the vaccination issues in the states show that they need to better plan their inoculation drives. He also remarked that the responsibility of intra-state planning and logistics belongs to the states.

Dr Vardhan further urged state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic. "If these leaders are aware of these facts and are still giving such statements, I consider it most unfortunate. If they don't know, they need to focus on governance. Will again request state leaders to spend more energies in planning and not in creating panic," he added.

Many states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, etc have said that they are facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. India has administered around 33.57 crore vaccine doses so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

