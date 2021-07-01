Russia says parties to nuclear talks need more time before new meeting
Some parties to the Iran nuclear talks need more time before resuming negotiations in Vienna and a new round is unlikely before next week, Russia's envoy said on Thursday. "The #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA will resume as soon as all the participating states are ready for what is supposed to be the final stage of negotiations," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter. "This isn’t the case in point yet.
Some parties to the Iran nuclear talks need more time before resuming negotiations in Vienna and a new round is unlikely before next week, Russia's envoy said on Thursday.
"The #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA will resume as soon as all the participating states are ready for what is supposed to be the final stage of negotiations," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.
"This isn't the case in point yet. Some participants need more time. Looks like we will meet in Vienna not earlier than next week."
