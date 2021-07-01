Left Menu

Covid vaccination centre comes up at Gurgaon's Huda City Centre metro station

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:56 IST
Covid vaccination centre comes up at Gurgaon's Huda City Centre metro station
DMRC MD Dr Mangu Singh inaugurating vaccination centre at Huda City Centre metro station. (Photo/DMRC). Image Credit: ANI
A COVID-19 vaccination centre was inaugurated at the Huda City Centre metro station in Gurgaon on Thursday where beneficiaries can get inoculated without any registration. The centre was inaugurated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh.

"DMRC-MD Dr Mangu Singh and Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav today inaugurated a vaccination centre at HUDA City Centre station. The centre has been opened to facilitate citizens to get their vaccination done for free without any registration or slot booking," the DMRC said in a tweet. Meanwhile, India has administered around 33.57 crore vaccine doses so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

