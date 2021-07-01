Covid vaccination centre comes up at Gurgaon's Huda City Centre metro station
A COVID-19 vaccination centre was inaugurated at the Huda City Centre metro station in Gurgaon on Thursday where beneficiaries can get inoculated without any registration.
- Country:
- India
A COVID-19 vaccination centre was inaugurated at the Huda City Centre metro station in Gurgaon on Thursday where beneficiaries can get inoculated without any registration. The centre was inaugurated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh.
"DMRC-MD Dr Mangu Singh and Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram Dr Virender Yadav today inaugurated a vaccination centre at HUDA City Centre station. The centre has been opened to facilitate citizens to get their vaccination done for free without any registration or slot booking," the DMRC said in a tweet. Meanwhile, India has administered around 33.57 crore vaccine doses so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sputnik V shots to be available at Fortis' Gurgaon, Mohali facilities from Saturday
Gurgaon varsity joins Cintana Alliance
Monkey had sneaked inside Delhi Metro, DMRC issues statement
IL&FS gets Rs 1,925 cr from Haryana govt in Gurgaon Metro Project case
Civil work on 'Pink Line's missing link completed, DMRC plans ring corridor in phase-4