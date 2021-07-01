Left Menu

Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 crore from UK account to Indian govt: ED

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:56 IST
The ED on Thursday said fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's sister has ''remitted'' over Rs 17 crore from a UK bank account to that of the Indian government after she was allowed pardon from criminal proceedings in lieu of extending help in the PNB loan fraud case.

''On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her.'' ''As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of USD 2316889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement,'' the central probe agency said in a statement.

With the cooperation of Purvi Modi, it said, the ED has been able to recover about Rs 17.25 crore (USD 2316889.03) from the proceeds of crime, it said.

Nirav Modi is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with the alleged USD 2 billion loan fraud at the Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Mumbai.

