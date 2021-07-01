Left Menu

Pak exchanges with India list of Indian prisoners

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:59 IST
Pak exchanges with India list of Indian prisoners
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday exchanged with India a list of 609 Indian prisoners, including 558 fishermen, lodged in the country’s prisons as part of a biannual agreement.

It is in accordance with clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, the Foreign Office here said.

“Today, the Government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 609 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 51 civilians and 558 fishermen,” said the FO.

The Indian government simultaneously shared the list of 345 Pakistani prisoners in India including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

Under the Agreement on Consular Access, both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively.

The practice has been going on despite recurring tensions between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021