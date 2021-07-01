Left Menu

Teenager stabbed to death in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhis Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday. Information was received at Mangolpuri police station from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with stab injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:21 IST
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Thursday. The boy might have been stabbed during a quarrel but we are ascertaining the exact reason behind the murder, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Sujal, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said. ''Information was received at Mangolpuri police station from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with stab injuries. He was declared brought dead,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said. A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at Mangolpuri police station. Two suspects have been identified. The accused and the victim belong to the same locality, police said.

