HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL83 PM-DOCTORS-LD ADDRESS PM Modi lauds doctors for saving lives in pandemic New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the contribution of doctors in saving lives from coronavirus and said his government has given maximum thrust on augmenting the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

DEL58 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-LD SINOINDIA Situation along LAC normal since Feb disengagement in Pangong areas: Army chief on Ladakh standoff New Delhi: The talks between India and China on the border row in eastern Ladakh have helped ''build trust'' and the situation in the region has been normal since the disengagement in the Pangong Tso areas in February, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane said on Thursday, exuding confidence of resolution of the ''remaining issues''.

DEL90 THAROOR-SINOINDIA China's 'wolf-warrior diplomacy' in Indian experience has gone beyond sabre-rattling: Tharoor New Delhi: China's ''wolf-warrior diplomacy'' in the Indian experience has gone beyond ''sabre-rattling to sabre-thrusting'' and India should ensure peace through skillful diplomacy with Beijing as well as by adequately shoring up to defend itself, former minister of state for external affairs Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday.

DEL88 DCGI-SPUTNIK-LIGHT India's drug regulator refuses to grant emergency-use authorisation to Covid vaccine Sputnik-Light New Delhi: India's drug regulator has refused to grant emergency-use authorisation to single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-Light, while ruling out the need for the conduct of the phase-3 trial of the Russian vaccine in the country.

DEL87 ED-ATTACH-MH DEPUTY CM ED attaches sugar mill worth Rs 65 cr; links Maha Dy CM Pawar in money laundering case New Delhi: A sugar mill worth over Rs 65 crore has been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday and added that a company linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife is involved in the case.

DEL86 ED-NIRAV MODI-2NDLD SISTER PNB fraud: ED says Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 crore from UK to Indian govt account New Delhi: The ED on Thursday said fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's sister has ''remitted'' over Rs 17 crore from a UK bank account to that of the Indian government following her turning approver in the over Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan fraud case.

CAL12 AS-AKHIL-LD-RELEASE Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi walks free as NIA court clears him of all charges under UAPA Guwahati: Assam legislator Akhil Gogoi on Thursday walked free after nearly 19 months in captivity as a special NIA court cleared him of all charges under UAPA for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA stir in the state in December 2019.

Legal: LGD18 DL-COURT-LD SHABBIR SHAH Terror funding: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah in a money laundering case related to alleged terror funding in Kashmir, saying the prosecution cannot be blamed for delay on account of Covid-19.

Foreign: FGN41 CHINA-CPC-XI-LDALL CENTENARY President Xi strikes belligerent tone at CPC centenary, says China won't be bullied by any 'foreign force' Beijing: Any ''foreign force'' trying to ''bully'' China will encounter a ''great wall of steel'' erected by over 1.4 billion Chinese people and its powerful military, President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday, as the ruling Communist Party celebrated its centenary with a massive show of strength at the historic Tiananmen Square here. By K J M Varma FGN50 PAK-PM-CHINA-UIGHURS Pak accepts 'Chinese version' of treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang: PM Khan Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan accepts the ''Chinese version'' of the treatment of Uighurs, a minority Muslim ethnic group, in China's restive Xinjiang province because of Islamabad's ''extreme proximity and relationship'' with Beijing. By Sajjad Hussain FGN20 VIRUS-WHO-DELTA Delta variant to become dominant strain of COVID-19 in coming months: WHO United Nations/Geneva: The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally. By Yoshita Singh.

