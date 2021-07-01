Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari takes charge as Vice Chief of IAF

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari took charge as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday, officials said.

Prior to taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Chaudhari was serving as the commander-in-chief of the IAF's Western Air Command that looks after the security of the country's air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of north India.

Air Marshal BR Krishna took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Western Air Command.

Air Marshal Chaudhari succeeded Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff. Air Marshal Arora retired from service on Wednesday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 29, 1982.

In a distinguished career spanning over 38 years, the officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of the IAF. He has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, including operational flying on MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG-29 and Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

Air Marshal Chaudhari has held numerous important positions. He was the commanding officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline fighter base.

Air Marshal Krishna was commissioned into the IAF in December 1983 as a fighter pilot. In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, the air officer has flown a wide range of fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters in the inventory of the IAF.

He has a flying experience of nearly 5,000 hours, including operational, instructional and test flying.

Air Marshal Krishna has held numerous important command and staff appointments.

He was the commanding officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has commanded a frontline fighter base. As an Air Vice Marshal, he held the coveted appointments of Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans) at the Air headquarters.

