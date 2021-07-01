Fake vaccination camps: another case comes to light

The Mumbai police on Thursday registered a new First Information Report against eight persons for holding fake COVID-19 vaccination camps for a private firm, an official said.

This is the 10th FIR registered in Mumbai after a racket which held bogus or unauthorized vaccination camps for housing societies and private firms came to light last month.

Advertisement

The latest case relates to such camps held for Inter Gold company, the police official said.

As many as 1,055 doses of vaccines were administered to the company's workers by the accused on four different dates in April and May. Only 48 of 1,055 workers were later given vaccination certificates, as per the FIR registered at the MIDC Andheri police station. The company subsequently found out that the organizers had not taken any permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for conducting vaccination. The accused had taken Rs 2.60 lakh from the company, the official said.

The FIR named eight persons including prime accused Dr Manish Tripathi, Arvind Jadhav of Shivam hospital, Pawan Singh, Anurag, Karim, Neha Sharma, Roshni Patel and others.

Dr Tripathi and five others have already been arrested. The racket came to light after the Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association registered a complaint with the police after suspecting that the vaccination camp conducted for its members by some of the accused on May 30 was dubious. PTI ZA KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)