Chhattisgarh: ACB raids 15 properties linked to senior IPS officer

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted searches at fifteen properties linked to senior IPS officer G P Singh who is currently the director of the State Police Academy. ACB teams started the searches around 6 am at 15 locations including in Raipur and the neighbouring Odisha state, said Arif Sheikh, Director, ACB and Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The agency had received complaints that Singh, during his tenure as Additional Director General (ADG) of the ACB and EOW, extorted money and amassed wealth by illegitimate means, he said. A preliminary enquiry established that Singh had allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, Sheikh said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Singh had also allegedly tried to commit money laundering by investing in shell companies. He had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets in Raipur, Bhilai and Rajnandgaon districts of the state and in Odisha,'' Sheikh added.

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Singh and the raids were conducted, he said.

The searches would likely conclude on Friday after which more details will be disclosed, he added.

The Income Tax department has also initiated action in the case under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, Sheikh said.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was posted as ADG of the ACB and EOW before being transferred to the State Police Academy in June last year. He had earlier served as inspector general of police at various places in the state, including in Raipur and Durg ranges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)