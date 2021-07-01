Left Menu

U.N. to Myanmar military: Now release Aung San Suu Kyi

Many of the military's opponents have been held, some convicted, under a law that criminalises comments that could cause fear or spread false news.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 23:23 IST
U.N. to Myanmar military: Now release Aung San Suu Kyi

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's military on Thursday to release Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint now, a U.N. spokesperson said on Thursday, a day after thousands of other detainees were freed.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army took power on Feb. 1 and ousted Suu Kyi's elected government. "We reiterate our call for the immediate release of all of those who are arbitrarily detained, and that includes President Win Myint and State councilor Aung San Suu Kyi," said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for Guterres.

Myanmar freed more than 2,000 detainees on Wednesday, among them journalists and others who the ruling military said had been held on incitement charges for taking part in protests, local media reported. Many of the military's opponents have been held, some convicted, under a law that criminalises comments that could cause fear or spread false news. Suu Kyi is on trial for a similar offence, among others, and remains in detention.

"We remain deeply concerned at the continuation of violence and intimidation, including arbitrary arrests, by the security forces," said Kaneko.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021