62-year-old woman found dead at home

The partially decomposed body of a 62-year-old woman was recovered from her residence in Nagpada area here on Thursday and foul play was suspected, police said.

Rehana Siddiqi, the deceased, lived alone on the first floor of the Diamond Cutter building, an official said.

The death came to light when her house help came to work. As the door was not opened despite ringing the bell repeatedly, he alerted neighbours who contacted her son and daughter and also called police.

The police broke open the door and found Siddiqui's body lying inside. She had died at least 24 hours ago, the official said. There were blood stains below her nose and a broken rope was found near the body. She could have been strangulated, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

