State Dept says won't link Turkey's child soldiers placing with Afghanistan talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 01:21 IST
The United States is not linking Turkey's addition to a list of countries implicated in the use of child soldiers to Washington's discussions with Ankara over its potential running of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

Washington placed Turkey to a list of countries that are implicated in the use of child soldiers over the past year, placing a NATO ally for the first time in such a list, in a move that is likely to further complicate the already fraught ties between Ankara and Washington.

