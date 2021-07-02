State Dept says won't link Turkey's child soldiers placing with Afghanistan talks
- Country:
- United States
The United States is not linking Turkey's addition to a list of countries implicated in the use of child soldiers to Washington's discussions with Ankara over its potential running of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
Washington placed Turkey to a list of countries that are implicated in the use of child soldiers over the past year, placing a NATO ally for the first time in such a list, in a move that is likely to further complicate the already fraught ties between Ankara and Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Kabul
- Turkey
- NATO
- Washington
- Ankara
- Afghanistan
- The United States
- Ned Price
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Pricey metals lure Australian thieves to strip cars of catalytic converters; Putin impersonator beats real president to Geneva
Kremlin says it is worried by talk of Ukraine road map for NATO
Kremlin says NATO membership for Ukraine would be 'red line'
U.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing
Bipartisan infrastructure plan likely to be finalized by Monday -senator