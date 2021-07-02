Left Menu

Security guard arrested in dubious COVID vaccine camps case, 8 nabbed so far

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:14 IST
Security guard arrested in dubious COVID vaccine camps case, 8 nabbed so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private security guard was arrested from near Kolkata in connection with the dubious COVID vaccination camps case, police said on Friday.

Officers of the Special Investigation Team of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department arrested him from his house in Sonarpur in the South 24 Parganas district on Thursday night, they said.

With this arrest, total eight persons have been nabbed in connection with the case so far, a senior police officer said.

''He was the personal security guard of fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb. He was involved in several illegal activities of Deb and has admitted this,'' he added.

Deb was arrested last week for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating dubious immunisation camps in the city.

Six of his associates were arrested later as police included the charge of an attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021