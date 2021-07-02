Left Menu

Three children killed in grenade blast in Pakistan: Police

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 16:54 IST
Three children were killed on Friday when an abandoned hand grenade they were playing with exploded in Pakistan’s troubled of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, the second such incident in the province within a month.

The incident happened in the remote Nasran district when the children found the hand grenade in an open area and brought it home taking it to be a toy bomb and later started playing with it, a senior police official said.

He said a police team has been sent to the site to collect evidence.

Mehmud Khan, the Chief Minister of KPK, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the children. He expressed prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

Such incidents have occurred quite often in the last couple of years in restive tribal districts of Pakistan where unattended and unexploded explosive materials are usually found in orchards and open fields.

On June 3, a similar incident occurred where three children were killed in South Waziristan after a grenade exploded while they were playing with it after finding it in an open field and considering it to be a kind of toy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

