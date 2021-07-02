Delhi Court dismisses bail application MCOCA accused, says 8 witnesses yet to testify

A Delhi Court on Friday dismissed the bail application of an accused in Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), observing that the eight protected witnesses are "yet to hit the witness box". Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail application of Mohd Umar, alias Pau stating that the nature of allegations against him are "extremely grave in nature".

"Eight protected witnesses are yet to be examined in the matter and the applicant's brothers/gang members are cock of the walk in the area of Police Station Seelampur," the Court said. The Court added that the conduct exhibited by the applicant and his other brothers/co-accused persons, as discussed in the preceding paragraph(s) disentitles him for grant of bail at this crucial stage, especially when the eight protected witnesses are yet to hit the witness box.

"It is a matter of record that regular bail applications of applicants already stood dismissed as withdrawn twice by the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," the Court noted. It further said "Keeping in view the aforesaid reasons, I do not find it to be a fit case for grant of bail to the applicant at this stage. The bail application accordingly stands dismissed."

The FIR was lodged under Section(s) 3 (2) and (4) of Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999 had been registered at police station Seelampur against accused Mohd. Afzal, the eldest brother of applicant Pau. (ANI)

