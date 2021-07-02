Left Menu

Maha: Ambergris worth Rs 4.30 cr seized from Thane duo

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:29 IST
Maha: Ambergris worth Rs 4.30 cr seized from Thane duo
  • Country:
  • India

Ambergris or grey amber estimated to be worth Rs 4.30 crore in the illicit market was seized from two people in Ghodbunder area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a Crime Branch Unit V team intercepted a two-wheeler at an old octroi post in Ghodbunder on Thursday evening and made the seizure, Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

''We seized 4.1 kilograms of ambergris worth Rs 4.30 crore from the duo. A case under Wildlife Protection Act has been lodged and Kasarwadavli police is probing further,'' he informed.

Ambergris, found in the intestine of the sperm whale, is listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act and is highly priced as a prime ingredient in high-end perfumery, manufacture of medicines etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021