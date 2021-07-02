India describes as false reports about Jaishankar's meeting with Taliban leaders
India on Friday categorically rejected reports about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Taliban leaders, describing them as ''false and mischievous''.
''We have seen some media reports based on a tweet by some journalists about meeting with Taliban by the External Affairs Minister,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.
''Let me categorically deny claims that the External Affairs Minister met any Taliban leader. Such stories are false and mischievous,'' he said while replying to a question.
Bagchi said India supports all peace initiatives and has been engaged with various stakeholders.
There has been a renewed push towards the Afghan peace process as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, ending nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country. In the midst of fast-paced developments relating to the Afghan peace process, a senior Qatari diplomat said at a webinar organised by the Arab Center in Washington DC recently that he believed the Indian side was engaging with the Taliban as the group could be a key component in the future of Afghanistan. India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. In March, Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which Jaishankar conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan.
