Delhi Police on the trail of 10 missing women from shelter home in Dwarka

The Delhi Police on Friday said they are conducting search operations to trace 10 women who had escaped from a shelter home in Dwarka here over a month ago.

An advertisement in English dailies published for providing information on the whereabouts of the 10 women erroneously referred to them as residents of a children's home run by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMRC clarified that the children's home run by the organisation houses only boys.

''An advertisement has been issued by Delhi Police regarding the kidnapping of 10 girls allegedly from DMRC Children Home in Tis Hazari. This is to clarify that the Children Home run by Salaam Balaak Trust only accommodates boys and no girls stay there. Therefore, DMRC’s Children Home has no connection whatsoever with this incident (sic),'' it said.

According to police, 12 women were rescued from a villa in GB Road by a team of Kamla Market police station on March 13. A case was registered in the matter and all these girls were kept under a shelter home in Dwarka based on directions of the Child Welfare Committee (East).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, ''On May 24, all 12 women escaped by breaking an exhaust fan hole from the shelter home on the third floor of the building. Two of them sustained injuries and 10 succeeded in escaping.'' ''In this incident, a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 23, Dwarka police station. For the purpose of searching these girls, an advertisement has been published in newspapers,'' the DCP added.

All the escaped women are said to be in the age group of 20 to 26, police said.

The two women, who sustained injuries, told police during enquiry that they were not under any pressure from anyone but tried to flee as they did not wish to stay at the shelter home, a senior police officer said.

