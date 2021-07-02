Let's take future Britain-EU ties "step by step", Merkel says
German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded cautiously when asked if British prime ministers should in future be invited to European Union summits as part of a plan to repair ties damaged by Brexit, saying things should be taken "step by step". Merkel said that the immediate priority was to find a durable solution to the row over the status of Northern Ireland with respect to the EU single market and Ireland.
After that, she said, "we will see" where Britain-EU relations can develop to.
