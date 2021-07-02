Over 500 air warriors inducted into IAF

Chennai, July 2 (PTI): Over 500 air warriors were inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a ceremonial passing-out parade at the Air Force Station, Avadi, near here, on Friday.

As many as 510 members under various categories were inducted into the IAF after rigorous training at the Mechanical Transport Training Institute and Air Force Police and Security Training Institute, an official release said here.

The passing-out parade was held to mark the culmination of training adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Air officer commanding S Sivakumar, who reviewed the parade, complimented the newly inducted warriors for their spectacular drill and high standards of parade.

He presented awards to the air warriors who excelled in various disciplines of training and the newly inducted air warriors were administered the oath by the commanding officer, the release added.

