Tribal man carries wife s corpse alone, 3 staff suspended for dereliction of duty

A tribal man in Odisha's Kandhamal district headquarters hospital, had to carry the body of his wife alone to the waiting vehicle in the hospital premises after staff allegedly refused to extend helping hands.

The woman had died due to cardiac arrest.

After the staff and attendant declined to help the poor man, he had no alternative but to carry the body of his wife on own till the vehicle which was parked at a distance in the hospital premises.

One Rutumati Kanhar (39) wife of BalaKrushna Kanhar, a resident of Motingia village under Phiringia Police Station limit was admitted to the female medicine ward following some cardiac problem on June 29 and the next day she died allegedly before any proper medical help could reach her, Her husband alleged that Ruturani had died due to lack of treatment.

After the video of the incident went viral on the social media, Kandhamal District Chief Medical Officer (CDM) Dr.

Rajasri Patnaik ordered an inquiry following which three staff members were placed under suspension on the charges of dereliction of duty, hospital sources said Friday.

Kandhamal Vikash Parishad, District United Citizens Forum and District Journalists Association have expressed concern over the incident.

