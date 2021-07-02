Left Menu

Tribal man carries wife s corpse alone, 3 staff suspended for dereliction of duty

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:34 IST
Tribal man carries wife s corpse alone, 3 staff suspended for dereliction of duty
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal man in Odisha's Kandhamal district headquarters hospital, had to carry the body of his wife alone to the waiting vehicle in the hospital premises after staff allegedly refused to extend helping hands.

The woman had died due to cardiac arrest.

After the staff and attendant declined to help the poor man, he had no alternative but to carry the body of his wife on own till the vehicle which was parked at a distance in the hospital premises.

One Rutumati Kanhar (39) wife of BalaKrushna Kanhar, a resident of Motingia village under Phiringia Police Station limit was admitted to the female medicine ward following some cardiac problem on June 29 and the next day she died allegedly before any proper medical help could reach her, Her husband alleged that Ruturani had died due to lack of treatment.

After the video of the incident went viral on the social media, Kandhamal District Chief Medical Officer (CDM) Dr.

Rajasri Patnaik ordered an inquiry following which three staff members were placed under suspension on the charges of dereliction of duty, hospital sources said Friday.

Kandhamal Vikash Parishad, District United Citizens Forum and District Journalists Association have expressed concern over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021