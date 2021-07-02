Left Menu

CBI files FIR against IRS officer for amassing wealth disproportionate to legitimate income

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:11 IST
The CBI has filed an FIR against an IRS officer posted as member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal for allegedly amassing assets worth over Rs 3.51 crore in 10 years which were disproportionate to his legitimate income, officials said Friday.

The agency booked Dasi Sadhu Sundar Singh, Accountant Member, ITAT, Visakhapatnam, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly amassing assets to the tune of Rs 4.71 crore between April 1, 2008, and October 31, 2018, of which Rs 3.51 crore were found to be disproportionate, they said.

The assets were amassed in his and his family members' names, they said.

''Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused and his relatives at Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad which led to the recovery of Rs 4.42 lakh and certain incriminating documents. A sum of Rs 3.70 lakh was also recovered during searches from other person,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

