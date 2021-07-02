Cops posted at Nagarjuna Sagar, other common project amid Telangana-AP row over sharing of Krishna water

Amid the row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over sharing of Krishna river water and power generation, additional police personnel were deployed by the two states at Nagarjuna Sagar and other common projects, police sources said here on Friday.

Policemen were posted at Nagarjuna Sagar to prevent any disruption to power generation in view of the ongoing issue and to safeguard the powerhouse, they said.

AP police personnel were also deployed at the project but the deployment was scaled down on Friday, they said.

After a thaw in relations during the last couple of years, Telangana and APradesh were engaged in a fresh row over sharing of Krishna waters and power generation.

The fresh row saw Telangana taking strong exception to the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and other projects taken up, allegedly illegally by AP, and the Telangana ministers attacking Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided AP and father of incumbent AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, for his alleged anti-Telangana stance.

AP Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar recently flayed the Telangana ministers for their verbal attack against late Rajasekhara Reddy.

The Telangana Cabinet on June 19 took strong exception to the irrigation schemes, including Rayalaseema lift irrigation, allegedly taken up illegally by Andhra Pradesh, and decided to undertake different projects to get its fair share in the Krishna river waters.

The Cabinet had condemned AP allegedly not heeding to the orders of NGT and the Centre with regard to the projects.

Telangana had gone to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court against APs ''illegal'' projects.

Meanwhile, AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday sought the Centres immediate intervention to stop Telangana from illegally drawing water from river Krishna for power generation.

The Chief Minister also wanted Central Industrial Security Force personnel to be posted at all the common reservoirs (between AP and Telangana) on river Krishna for protection and also safeguarding the interests of the state.

The Chief Minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and marked a copy to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, enclosing the various letters written by the AP Engineer-in-Chief (Water Resources), the Krishna River Management Board and the GO issued by Telangana.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Telangana Sports Minister V Srinvas Goud said his government was only constructing projects on Krishna river as per the Government Orders issued in undivided Andhra Pradesh and that there were no illegal projects in the state.

Differences came to the fore between the two states and policemen of the two states had clashed in 2015 at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

However, a thaw was witnessed in the relations between the two states when AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao after the former assumed charge as Chief Minister in 2019.

The two states had then sought to work in a cordial atmosphere.

