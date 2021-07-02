Tribal widow raped in Bengal, 1 arrested

A tribal widow has allegedly been raped in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, following which one person was arrested on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the woman visited a marriage function in Sanko village in Galsi police station area on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Kamnashish Sen said.

Advertisement

The arrested person abducted the survivor from the function and raped her at a secluded spot nearby, he said.

However, the woman's daughter claimed that more than one person was involved in the incident and the arrested person had earlier given indecent proposals to the survivor, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

PTI COR ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)