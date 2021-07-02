Left Menu

Tribal widow raped in Bengal, 1 arrested

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:22 IST
A tribal widow has allegedly been raped in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, following which one person was arrested on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the woman visited a marriage function in Sanko village in Galsi police station area on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Kamnashish Sen said.

The arrested person abducted the survivor from the function and raped her at a secluded spot nearby, he said.

However, the woman's daughter claimed that more than one person was involved in the incident and the arrested person had earlier given indecent proposals to the survivor, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

