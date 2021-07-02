Maha: Three try to extort Rs 50 lakh from Nagpur businessman; minor among 2 held

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and detained a minor boy here in Nagpur in a case where they allegedly asked the underage daughter of a businessman to get Rs 50 lakh from her father or face dire consequences, an official said on Friday.

The Pachpaoli police here registered a case on Thursday after the 12-year-old girl's parents lodged a complaint and later arrested the man, Mohammad Rajik, and detained the 17-year-old boy, he said.

The police were searching for a third accused, the official said.

The detained juvenile was employed by the businessman, a resident of Siddharth Nagar here, who fired him for not behaving properly, he said.

The businessman owns an auto spare parts shop in the Gangabai Ghat area and the juvenile thought he was very wealthy, the official said.

With the help of two accomplices, the 17-year-old made a plan to extort money from him, he said.

On June 25, the trio waylaid the 12-year-old girl when she was returning home after attending mehendi classes, the official said.

The accused asked the girl to bring Rs 50 lakh from her father and said if the money was not paid to them, they will harm her and her parents, he said.

The girl narrated the incident to her family members, who approached the police and filed the case, the official said.

The police booked the arrested man and the detained teenager under IPC sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) and were looking for their accomplice in the crime, he added.

