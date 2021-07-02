C'garh: ACB raids on ADG's premises reveal properties worth Rs 5 cr

The Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday said raids on the premises of Additional Director General of Police GP Singh over the past two days had unearthed movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

Singh, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service officer who was earlier posted as ADG in ACB and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), is the director of the state police academy since June last year.

''The raids have revealed documents detailing insurance policies in the name of Singh, his wife and son, with premium to the tune of several lakh rupees being paid. Accounts maintained with separate banks and post offices are being scrutinized, He has conducted major transactions in shares and mutual funds some 35 times. Investments in shares and mutual funds of around Rs 1.5 crore have come to light,'' an official said.

The official added that information of commercial vehicles worth Rs 75 lakhs purchased in the name of relatives has been unearthed, while documents related to investments in land and flats in Chhattisgarh and other states have been found.

''It has been found that over Rs 1 crore was deposited in the bank account of a relative of Singh from various companies. Incidentally, the probe team is yet to locate CCTV cameras installed at the IPS officer's residence or its DVR,'' the official added.

