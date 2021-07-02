ED probe in MSC Bank case not politically motivated: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the ongoing investigation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam had nothing to do with politics. The Central agency, which has attached Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana (factory) in Satara district in connection with the scam, claimed on Thursday that a company linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife was involved in the case.

Pawar, on the other hand, denied any link and said earlier probes by various agencies did not establish anything.

Asked for comment on Pawar's remarks, Fadnavis told reporters here that the police registered an FIR in the matter on the Bombay High Court's order on a PIL, and subsequently the Economic Offences Wing and ED came into picture.

''The inquiry is not politically motivated, it is not being conducted at the behest of the Centre or the then (BJP-led) state government. It is an inquiry ordered by the HC,'' the former chief minister said. About his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Fadnavis said it was a brief courtesy call and nothing more should be read into it.

