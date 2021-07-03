Left Menu

U.N. warns of potential for more clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 00:46 IST
The United Nations warned on Friday of the potential for more clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray between Tigray fighters and forces from the Ahmara region and neighboring Eritrea.

"There is potential for more confrontations and a swift deterioration in the security situation, which is extremely concerning," U.N. political and peacebuilding affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council.

