Man held for converting woman in UP

A man has been arrested for alleged religious conversion of a woman here, police said on Saturday.

Intaaq introduced himself as Aman Sharma to the woman and told her that he wanted to marry her and made physical relations with her, they said.

In a complaint filed by the woman's father before the police, he alleged that Intaaq met his daughter two years ago and introduced himself as Aman Sharma, police said.

He promised to marry the woman but kept dilly-dallying her on the matter, they said.

A few days ago, the woman came to know that he is not Aman Sharma but Intaaq when he took her to a madrasa to convert her, police said quoting the complaint.

The woman's father alleged that Intaaq did not even marry his daughter even after converting her and made casteist slurs against her, they said.

Following the complaint by the woman's father, an FIR was lodged against the accused and he was arrested, police said.

