Septuagenarian father stabs son to death

Kochi, July 3 (PTI): A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his septuagenarian father at Udayamperoorin Ernakulam district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Santhosh was said to have beaten his 70-year-old father Maniyan after consuming liquor. This drove Maniyan to murder, the police said.

Awidower and a father of four, Maniyan was living with Santhosh at the home, where the incident occurred.

Maniyan's two daughters and other son were living separately.

''According to relatives and neighbours, the father and the son used to quarrel with each other after consuming liquor. Maniyan alleged Santhosh had beaten him on Friday night under the influence of the alcohol, and so he stabbed him,'' a police officer said.

Further investigation was on, the official added.

