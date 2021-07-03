UP: Three cops suspended for taking bribe

Left Menu

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 03-07-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 18:51 IST
Three policemen were suspended here for allegedly accepting bribe, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said on May 30, Rajat Kumar Mishra, a resident of Varanasi district, was going to Champaran in Bihar in his car. As he got down from his car in the Bhagalpur area of Deoria, a truck hit it, following which an argument took place between Mishra and the truck driver. Constables Kamlesh Yadav and Uday Pratap Rai attached with the Bhagalpur police post reached the spot. They beat up the occupants of the car and demanded Rs 50,000, the SP said. The SP said Mishra alleged that Kamlesh Yadav took Rs 7,200 from his pocket while police post in-charge Amit Pandey demanded bribe, following which he asked his relative Durgesh Kumar to transfer Rs 10,000 into the account of Rai through an online transaction, after which the accused allowed them to go. On receiving the complaint, a circle officer probed the case and the complaint proved to be correct, the SP said. On Friday, Amit Pandey, Kamlesh Yadav and Uday Pratap Rai were suspended and a case registered against them, he said.

