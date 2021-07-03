Left Menu

2 arrested with illegal teak wood in Kaziranga

Updated: 03-07-2021 19:31 IST
A pick-up van, loaded with teak wood, was seized and two persons arrested near the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam's Nagaon district, forest officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from KNP's Burhapahar forest range office in the Kaliabar sub-division of the district seized the pick-up van from Fuloguri Chang village, they said.

Two persons, identified as Jiten Rongfar and Bidya Terong, were arrested in this connection, they added.

The duo was produced at the Kaliabar court and remanded to judicial custody.

Forest officials said that illegal timber traders were destroying the forest cover in the Burhapahar area and operations were being conducted regularly to nab them.

