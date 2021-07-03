Left Menu

Drunk man shoots dead neighbour’s dog

PTI | Agra | Updated: 03-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 20:01 IST
Drunk man shoots dead neighbour’s dog
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly shot his neighbour’s dog dead here, police said on Saturday, adding the crime was recorded by a CCTV camera.

A case has been registered under Sections 336 (neglecting safety and endangering life of others) and 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the accused, Gaurav Bhargav, at Sadar Police Station, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said.

Bhargav, a resident of Namner locality, shot the dog with a licenced revolver on Wednesday.

He has absconded and his family members are also missing, the SSP said, adding: ''They will be arrested soon. We will also send a report to the district magistrate to cancel the accused’s licence.” In the video posted on social media, he can be seen putting the carcass in the boot of his car to dispose it off.

According to the complainant, Mohan Babu, the accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

