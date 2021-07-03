Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Cell arrests its own prosecutor while taking bribe

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 03-07-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Vigilance Cell of the Odisha government caught its own special prosecutor on Saturday while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Special public prosecutor Ashutosh Mishra, attached to the court of the special vigilance judge in Bhawanipatna in the Kalahandi district, was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance Cell Division, Cuttack while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, they said.

He was arrested after assistant sub-inspector of police Malay Kumar Rana, who is at present under suspension, made a complaint against him, they said.

Mishra demanded the bribe to help in a vigilance case against him, officials said.

On raiding Mishra's residence in Radhakrishna Nagar of Bhawanipatna town, more than Rs 15 lakh in cash was found, they said.

He was working as a special public prosecutor since 2011.

A case was registered and Mishra was arrested, officials said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

