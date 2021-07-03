Left Menu

Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV says Israeli cargo ship attacked in Indian Ocean

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:23 IST
There was no immediate, independent confirmation of the report. Israeli officials had no immediate comment

Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen said on Saturday in a post on Telegram that an Israeli cargo ship was attacked with an unknown weapon in the Indian Ocean on its way to the United Arab Emirates.

There was no immediate, independent confirmation of the report. Israeli officials had no immediate comment

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

