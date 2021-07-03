Left Menu

4 shopkeepers booked in J-K for selling armed forces uniform

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-07-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 23:46 IST
4 shopkeepers booked in J-K for selling armed forces uniform
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four shopkeepers were booked here in separate incidents over unauthorised sale of uniforms of security forces, officials said on Saturday.

The move comes amid tightened security in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following a recent drone attack at an Air Force station here.

Dedicated police teams have been constituted to take strict action against violators of district magistrate's order.

These teams raided various shops in the jurisdiction of Bahu Fort and lodged FIRs against the four shopkeepers in separate incidents, they said.

These shopowners have been identified as Sanjeev Gupta, Vishesh Gupta, Ravi Kumar and Ashok Balgotra.

Further investigation in the matter is going on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here’s what to look out for

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID sy...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021