Probe on after former deputy mayor administers COVID-19 vaccine in Bengal
Former deputy mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation and TMC leader Tabassum Ara on Saturday landed in controversies after she allegedly administered COVID-19 vaccine to an individual.
Former deputy mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation and TMC leader Tabassum Ara on Saturday landed in controversies after she allegedly administered COVID-19 vaccine to an individual. In the viral video, Tabassum Ara was seen administering a vaccine to a woman at a COVID vaccination centre in Asansol.
However, she denied the claims saying that she only held syringe in her hand and did not actually administered the vaccine. "I held the syringe in my hand for awareness during the COVID vaccination program."
The official have informed that they will investigate the matter. Amarnath Chatterjee, Civic Administrator of Asansol Municipal Corporation has said, "We will investigate the matter. She (Tabassum Ara) will be held responsible if she has administered a COVID vaccine to anyone."
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)
