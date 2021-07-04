Left Menu

Restrictions may be imposed on storage, sale, possession of drones in Srinagar district

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar recommended that reasonable restrictions may be imposed on the storage, sale or possession, use and transport of drones in Srinagar district.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:15 IST
Restrictions may be imposed on storage, sale, possession of drones in Srinagar district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar recommended that reasonable restrictions may be imposed on the storage, sale or possession, use and transport of drones in Srinagar district. "The decentralised airspace access has to be regulated in view of recent episodes of misuse of drones posing threat to security infrastructure as reported by the media or other reliable sources," reads an order issued by J-K government.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has provided draft guidelines or standard operating protocol to regulate the use of drones in terms of weight classification, generation of Unique Identification Number, height, altitude restrictions, speed restriction, enforcement / panel action etc.," it added. "People who already having the drone cameras and similar kind of unmanned aerial vehicles in their possession shall ground the same in the local police station under proper receipt", Mohammad Aijaz, IAS, District Magistrate of Srinagar said.

He further said that government departments using drones for mapping, surveys, and surveillance in Agricultural, environment conservation and disaster mitigationsector shall infrom the local police station befor undertaking any such activities in public interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021