Death toll rises to 29 in Philippine military plane crash
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:29 IST
The death toll has risen to 29 in Sunday's crash of a Philippines Air Force plane, a military commander said, as rescuers search for survivors.
In a statement, Major General William Gonzales said 17 personnel remained unaccounted for, while 50 were being treated in hospital.
