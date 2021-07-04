Left Menu

Death toll rises to 29 in Philippine military plane crash

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Philippines

The death toll has risen to 29 in Sunday's crash of a Philippines Air Force plane, a military commander said, as rescuers search for survivors.

In a statement, Major General William Gonzales said 17 personnel remained unaccounted for, while 50 were being treated in hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

