Shimla Police launches 'Veerangana on Wheels' initiative to check crime against women

Shimla Police on Saturday launched the "Veerangana on Wheels" initiative to check crime against women in the city. As part of the effort, women cops will patrol the city on two-wheelers to help women in distress.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 16:27 IST
Shimla Police launches 'Veerangana on Wheels' initiative to check crime against women
Satya Kaundal, Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation flagged off six two-wheelers as part of the "Veerangana on Wheels" initiative on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI
Shimla Police on Saturday launched the "Veerangana on Wheels" initiative to check crime against women in the city. As part of the effort, women cops will patrol the city on two-wheelers to help women in distress. Satya Kaundal, Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation flagged off six two-wheelers as part of the "Veerangana on Wheels" initiative.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Chawala said that "Veerangana on Wheels" is a part of the help desk set up by Himachal Pradesh Police. "Himachal Pradesh and Shimla Police are determined towards women safety. Six months ago, Shimla Police had started the 'Raftaar Squad' in the city for Shimla City Traffic Regulation and Management Plan, and policemen on the wheel 24x7 were deployed," he said.

"We received a good response. And now keeping that in mind we have incorporated these women constables. For the Shimla district, 20 such bikes have been given and one will be deployed at every police station. They will also regulate vehicular traffic," Chawla added. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, "Crime against women is increasing. I am happy that the police have started this initiative. Women police personnel on bikes would reach any street of the city within no time. I am thankful to the Shimla Police for this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

