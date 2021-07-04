Left Menu

UP: Woman found hanging, family alleges she was killed over dowry

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 17:14 IST
A woman was found hanging from the ceiling at her house in this district, with her family members alleging that she was killed by her in-laws for dowry, police said on Sunday.

Suman, wife of Ram Kishan, was found dead at her house in Basi Khurd village under Budhana police station limits on Saturday evening, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The family members of Suman alleged that she was killed by her in-laws over dowry demands. Based on a complaint by Suman's family, a case was lodged gainst her husband and three others, including her in-laws, police said.

The matter is being probed, they said.

In another incident, a married woman, identified as Shaista Begum, allegedly ended her life by taking poison in Kakroli area of the district on Sunday, according to police.

The reason why she took the extreme step is yet not known, they said.

Police said she was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

